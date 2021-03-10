Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is a Hawthorne, California-based aerospace maker and space transportation services provider. Elon Musk created it in 2002 intending to lower space transportation costs so that Mars could be colonized. SpaceX has developed many launch vehicles and rocket engines, as well as the Dragon cargo spacecraft.

SpaceX’s achievements include the first private liquid-propellant rocket to be successfully launched, orbited, and recovered the world’s first private spacecraft to be delivered to an international space station. The reuse of orbital launch vehicles and the elimination of costs within the space launch industry contribute to the accomplishments of Space x. Most notably, the landings and relaunches in Falcon 9’s first stage were continuous. In December 2020, SpaceX used seven times each of two independent first-stage boosters, B1049 and B1051.

On the other hand, SpaceX aims at opening connections to its Starlink internet satellite network for mobile vehicles from cars, vans to jets and aircraft. Starlink is the capital-intensive company initiative for the development of a network of thousands of interconnected satellites that will provide high-speed broadband to customers worldwide. David Goldman SpaceX director of satellite policy wrote in a letter, that the next move is to find ESIMs authority to extend the network from home and office to trucks, boats, and aircraft.

SpaceX did not specify in its Friday filing whether Starlink’s moving vehicle consumer terminals would vary from dishes already delivered to first-time users. But SpaceX says any ESIM is electrically similar to its previously approved customer terminals, with added mounts that can be mounted on cars, ships, and aircraft. Last year, Elon Musk’s space corporation requested the FCC for approval for tests on private jets and its maritime vessel fleet. The corporation also stated that the vehicle terminals would be installed by trained installers. Though SpaceX did not state that such installers would be employees of the firm, Starlink’s manufacturing and operations continue to grow – with plans for a new plant in Austin, Texas.