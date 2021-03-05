The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is the agency of the United States Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program and aeronautics and aerospace science. NASA was founded in 1958, replacing the National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA). NACA was planned to have a distinctly civilian focus, promoting peaceful applications of space research. Since its formation, much of the US space exploration activities have been led by NASA, including the Apollo Moon landing missions, the Skylab Space Station, and the Space Shuttle. NASA is funding the International Space Station and oversees Orion satellites, the Space Launch System, and Commercial Crew vehicles.

Space companies and analysts have isolated a wide range of direct and indirect advantages of space exploration programs, including innovations in other sectors, such as creating communications satellites that have increased understanding of space and the root of the cultural advantages of the cosmos. The advancement of artificial satellite technologies was a direct result of the discovery of space. Since the first artificial satellite launched by the USSR on 4 October 1957, Sputnik 1, more than 40 countries have positioned thousands of satellites in orbit around the World.

These satellites are used for various purposes, including surveillance both by military and civilian agencies, correspondence, navigation, and weather forecasting. Space stations, space telescopes, and spacecraft in orbit around the World are also called satellites. Since Sputnik 1 reached orbit in 1957 to carry out Ionospheric studies, human understanding of the earth and space has improved. The List of Flights to the Moon starts as early as 1958 and extends until the present age. Some successful lunar flights, such as the Soviet Union, including missions such as the Luna 1 spacecraft, performed the first moon voyage in 1959.

On the other hand, Internet operatives appear to have decoded a cryptic message on the parachute that assisted Nasa’s Perseverance Rover safely land on Mars last week. They say that the term “Dare mighty stuff” – used as a motto by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory – was encoded in the parachute utilizing a pattern that looks like letters as a binary programming code. Each of the concentric circles in the parachute pattern does represent one of the terms zero and one must be separated into chunks of 10 characters, and from that, adding 64 will send you the ASCII programming code that represents a letter.