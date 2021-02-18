Panasonic Avionics is now set for its primary next-generation operations for XTS in-flight connectivity (IFC) service in the Asia Pacific area. This is the first XST satellite to enter into service. This is according to the press release by Panasonic.

The press release said that Panasonic would help upgrade over 2500 XTS connectivity satellites in one’s months’ time. There are also other Asian carriers that are devoted to furnishing over 1000 aircraft with XTS as well fitted compatibility. Panasonic Avionics Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Ken Sain, said that this is an important day for Panasonic Avionics since we have the newest in-flight connectivity generation. He added that these third-generation communication networks provide flexible and targeted superior throughput capacity. This ensures that all customer requirements are met at a reliable and affordable high bandwidth service in the upcoming days.

The Panasonic third-generation modem helps the XTS service to deliver up to 250Mpbs to an airplane. The delivered Mbps are then shared for usage to each passenger and crew. APT Mobile Satcom, an APT Satellite subsidiary, operates the APSTAR 6D, which is the Ku-band used in the XTS satellite. The developers of the XTS satellite are Panasonic in collaboration with APT Mobile Satcom. The two companies say that the XTS satellite is a vital component of its current Gen-3 network.

In July last year is when the APSTAR-6D was launched with a 50GB per second capacity. It has a dedicated capacity of 30Gbps for portability applications in mainland China. Panasonic Avionics Vice President of in-flight connectivity, Jeff Sare, said that the XTS satellite entering into service is a recent step in the establishment of a global Ku-band network. He added that the company is in the process of planning on how to invest further in the Ku-band satellites global network for commercial aircraft use in the near future. Sare said that the company’s second XTS, known as Eutelsat 10B, would be launched next year, and it will deliver intensified connectivity throughout the Middle East and Europe. He also said that extra capacity dedications are underway.

Some of the Asian carriers that will use the XTS service include Air China, China Eastern, Hainan Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Garuda Indonesia, Hong Kong Airlines, China Southern, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, Thai Airways, EVA Air, and China Airlines. Panasonic says that it hopes that all these carriers will be pleased with the XTS service.