No doubt that we’ve all heard of ARK Invest‘s founder and chief executive, Catherine Wood. Wood is well-known and will be participating in the annual Strategic Investment Conference at the Mauldin Economics. She is a renowned investor with her ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) performing excellently at the ETF exhibitions last year. One vital point to note about ARKK is that it is among the actively operational ETFs in the market, with triple-digit profits like 148% recorded for last year alone. Additionally, the ETF offers safe stocks, which cushions the old investors’ and the financiers’ portfolios. Catherine’s focal point of research is the companies emerging with the disruptive notion. Some of these include companies entering the electric vehicle market, dealing with digital payments and genetic alignments.

The investor has been monitoring their activities, resulting in the three-figure gains that ARKK records. The company has escalated its profits within six years of its establishment. Currently, it is operating at 18% profits. Moreover, the transition to advanced technology will make the company top the performance charts with valuable stocks. Nevertheless, those seeking a rocket-speed ETF then they’d better look for this company. This month, the company received paperwork for its investment in the new space exploration operations. This new branch will take on the name ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) and will steer companies towards a fast-growing industry on Earth.

New changes are characterizing this millennium. The government is still holding some parts of the space industry, although the private sector is moving pretty fast in the quest to conquer space. Two years ago, $415 billion entered the space industry, and more are still getting the best of space. More than 70% of this expenditure is from the private sector. The private sector constitutes the companies that develop everything from scratch ranging from satellites to deep space rocket technology, and designs the suits for its astronauts.

The private sector has been growing explosively with no signs of plummeting. In fact, more technology engineered by competition is accelerating space exploration. Morgan Stanley anticipates the space industry to clock $1 trillion in revenues by the end of two decades. The growth anticipated for this industry will largely come from the US military spending, especially the new branch called Space Force. Next year, the military expenditure is expected to surpass $735 billion. The pandemic will not force the US to reduce its expenditure on defense because the country wants to maintain its superiority.