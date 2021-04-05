Come September; there are high chances that a private crew will fly to the low Earth orbit. The mission is private, but the Crew will be onboard SpaceX Crew Dragon. According to this mission, Inspiration4, it is the first mission to space, including only civilians globally. One of the crew members is Jared Isaacman, an entrepreneur and, above all, the sponsor of this mission. On February 1, Jared initiated two contests to help choose two people who would accompany him on this mission. Going by his announcement at the Kennedy Space Center on March 30, the candidates have been selected.

One of the contestants who won the seat was Sian Proctor. The scientist and educator have also been participants in several missions, especially the terrestrial analog astronaut ones. She was the winner of the Prosperity seat, and the win didn’t come without some sweat. On the contrary, what saw her emerge as the winner was establishing an online store via Shift4 Payments Company which belongs to Isaacman. After that, she submitted a video which was scrutinized by a panel. The other winner was Chris Sembroski, who works at Lockheed Martin. He was the winner of the Generosity seat for his participation in the sweepstakes. The funds raised went towards supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

There is also another crew member known as Hayley Arceneaux, who was announced a while back. She won the Hope seat, having survived bone cancer when she was still a child. She received her treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and that’s where she works as a physician assistant. If things go as planned, she will be the youngest American to ever go to space because she is 29.

Isaacman couldn’t hide his satisfaction, stating that a goal had been accomplished. After all, the choices were based on various humanitarian values, including leadership, Prosperity, hope, and generosity. Hayley stands for hope, Sian stands for Prosperity, and Chris stands for generosity. So, it goes without saying that Jared Isaacman stands for leadership. One must admit that they represent the four human qualities quite well.

He added that the group training would commence soon. It will revolve around the mission aspects and stress testing. Therefore, they will spend time in the Crew Dragon simulators for details regarding the mission. There will also be centrifuges for the stress testing to simulate reentry and launch accelerations.

SpaceX and Isaacman didn’t talk about the Crew only as they also gave details of this mission. It was scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 but has been pushed forward to as early as September 15. It will stay in orbit for three days after the launch.