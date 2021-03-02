The popularity of electric vehicles has been rising over the years. Many governments are working to ensure that there are not only electric vehicles but also charging stations. One of the administration working on adding charging stations include Vermont. In recent times, Phil Scott, Vermont Governor, announced his plans to install multiple plug-ins, fast-charge stations in two years, and by the end of this year, every Vermonter will be available within thirty miles of a charging station.

The administration aims to put up eleven new fast-charge stations in Vermont over two years. Scott stated that Vermont would have the highest number of charging stations in the country. These chargers will offer services to all-electric vehicle owners. In an announcement, Gary Holloway, coordinator of the Vermont program’s state, stated the benefits of installing electric vehicle charging stations. Gary also stated the importance of this project and the positive impact it has on net-zero emission. Besides, it is the best way to encourage people to invest in electric cars.

Gary believes that with many fast-charge stations, people will see the need to invest in electric cars. He also talked about how the demand for electric vehicles depends on the infrastructure available. For instance, imagine owning an electric vehicle but having nowhere to charge the product? This case would be so frustrating, and in most cases, you would end up getting your old fuel-engine vehicle in the road again. The current budget running behind this project is $1.7 billion, and the main financer is Volkswagen settlement.

Zachary Roberts, General sales manager Heritage Ford, talked about how electric fast-charging stations’ demand will increase with the increase in electric vehicles’ demand. Roberts also took the chance to highlight the company’s current sales. From the records, it is clear that electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are gradually increasing their sales, and many people are gaining interest in investing in the product. He also talked about the rise of fuel prices and how electric vehicles help drivers have an available car without investing so much in energy. Many fast-charge stations offer people a chance to charge electric cars without investing a lot of time quickly.

When it comes to maintenance, electric vehicles are the top option since they are cheaper to maintain than fuel-engine cars. With the recent trends, electric vehicles’ shift is inevitable as many countries invest in the business. Other than the increase of fuel price rates, the planet is trying to phase to renewable energy and create a zero-emission environment. As carmakers work hard to make electric vehicles, the government works hard to develop all the necessary infrastructure to help in this historic move.