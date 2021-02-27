As we move to a digital world where the transport industry doesn’t have to depend on fuel to function, electric vehicles are popular. Reports from different countries report different methods that are encouraging citizens to invest in these cars. In a recent speech from Indus Motor Company CEO Ali Asghar, he stated some facts. Many countries treat Electric vehicles, plugged-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles as the same thing. He also talked about how Pakistan should not be indifferent as the country tries to move its people to environmentally friendly cars.

The interview was with Dawn, and he took the opportunity to speak about the company’s focus on Hybris electric vehicles instead of electric vehicles. He talked about the cost difference between the two types of cars, electric vehicles’ incentives, future investment plans, and infrastructure issues. Ali expressed the company’s support to the government as the country phase to electric cars.

However, Ali spoke of ground realities, pro-import policies to introduce technology, and importing knocked-down parts. All these issues are causing harm to local vendors. And this fact is not in favor of the country. He went ahead to suggest ways of solving the problems. In the discussion, Ali spoke about how these cars’ parts can be manufactured in Pakistan and offer incentives similar to those of regional countries. With that, the government not only helps the local employers but also achieves the climate control goal.

From this plan, the government can have a step-by-step approach as the country phase to electric vehicles from Internal combustion engine, and all can benefit from it. Asghar went ahead to express that he has nothing against battery electric vehicles. However, he feels that the BEVs are too expensive and not many can achieve. Not to mention that BEVs’ benefits do not justify the vast incentives that the government is offering. He added that the HEVs could also achieve the target that the government is aiming to since they are environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient. Besides, they are low cost, making it possible to many people to invest in the product.

In the interview, he spoke about the cost of BEVs, which is $25,000 compared to ICE costing $10,000. When you add the import bill, the country has an outflow of $500 million when 20,000 units are sold every year. He believes that HEVs can achieve the set scale, and the government can always graduate when the EVs become more affordable.

He pointed out how many countries are working on both HEVs and EVs since the two are competent to help in the zero-emission project. When asked about the entry of Chinese and Korean assemblers, Ali talked about a healthy competition that helps people improve.