Electric vehicles are becoming popular at a rapid rate. This factor follows after the planet starts the net-zero emission campaign to save the environment. In the United States federal fleet, all their 645,000 vehicles are working on transiting to electric cars. This fact is one of President Biden’s government’s execution plans when the country is working on greener energy. In a report last month, President Biden after research and multiple consideration, he decided to electrify all federal fleet vehicles.

2021 is a year that will mark the start of pilot episodes on electric vehicles to the government fleet. With the piloting, various organizations and the government can work alongside each other to develop more potentially scaled-up and comprehensive strategies as they work to electrify cars 100%. Even with the fleet moving past the first phases of piloting for electric vehicles, the plan is destined to face challenges.

The big question running in experts’ minds includes what hurdles organizations and companies should look up for in the process? Following these facts, Chris Nelder, an RMI analyst and his research time, has a report on the case. It talks about fleet electrification and the challenges organizations expect to meet in this journey. Learn the top five red flags to look out for:

Utility and fleet gap

The utility grip planning is no secret a long process. From the team’s research, a utility view may take at least 18 months. This time is the least a utility can take to review an organization’s electric vehicle resource grid plan. And if other accuracy details are necessary, then the process must start three years prior.

This period is frustrating, especially with the matter of urgency at hand. Utility lag time will become the top bottlenecks for fleet electrification. The solution is to make companies engage in the utilities as soon as possible.

New business and the budget

Compared to the methods we have been using when dealing with the petrol and diesel car budgets, electric vehicles are destined to face some issues. In that case, it is essential to start a plan on how the budgeting process should work. With good plans and staff, we are sure to overcome this problem.

Moving past level 2 charging

The charging process is the most significant factor to consider regarding electric vehicles. Most organizations rely on level-2 charging infrastructure, which is slow. In that case, there is a need to settle for better battery systems.

Absence of data

Currently, fleets are blindly moving to the EVs market since they are no reliable data on this business. For safety precautions, a dedicated team should make sure that this move is economical.

Incremental and planned charging deployments

The last red flag is also in the question of the charging settings. Piloting gives a chance to organization to view the charging infrastructure. And from the results, it is insufficient. In that case, need to plan on EV charging deployments for great results.