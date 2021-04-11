State-affiliated Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced a public tender in November 2020, inviting companies to bid for a contract aimed at installing six hundred electric vehicles (EV) charging points in public parks. The winning bidder would be required to install, operate and maintain the charging points spread across two hundred public parks in Singapore. LTA terminated the bidding period on March 30th, 2021, with a total of nineteen companies competing for the project slated to commence in August this year.

According to tender documents, big names in the energy sector were some of the bidders, including ComfortDelGro and Shell. Others include Singapore’s leading energy utility group, SP Mobility, and state-linked engineering firm, ST Engineering. This project, presented and authorized by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), will see electric transport in Singapore flourish even as the world pushes for green energy to curb climate change.

The winner will be responsible for additional roles such as enforcement actions against those who flout the rules governing how charging at these stations occurs. For instance, the contractor will have the mandate to dismiss non-EV cars parked at the stations and EVs occupying charging slots without charging. Singapore plans to expand its electric vehicle infrastructure by 2030, including completing the installation of sixty thousand charging points. These stations will consist of 7kW chargers in the Housing Board car parks and 22kW chargers in public parks.

The URA presented the tenders on an allowance per kWh of energy payable to the authorities. The lowest bidder quoted three cents, and the highest cited eighty cents. Tender documents revealed Tron Energy Technology, a Taiwanese green energy firm. The highest bidder was Accesstech Engineering, an engineering, construction, and telecommunications company based in Singapore. One of Singapore’s renewable energy experts, ComfortDelGro, teamed up with French multinational utility company Engie SA to place a sixty-two cents per kW bid on this project.

“We are keenly aware that we must step up our commitment to green technology and processes. Sustainability has become a key pillar of our foundation and one that we intend to build on going forward,” said ComfortDelGro CEO Yang Ban Seng. Engie renewable energy solutions have installed many charging points across the globe, and the collaboration between the two companies will add to the La Defense headquartered company. The firm also provides natural gas, nuclear energy, and petroleum energy solutions.

“As an end-to-end provider of low carbon solutions with a demonstrated track record of having operated 200,000 EV chargers globally, Engie is in prime position to supply affordable green energy to future EV drivers,” noted Thomas Baudlot, Engie South-east Asia head.