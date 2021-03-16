The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has given out funds worth $3.2 million to help set up over 500 electric charging points across the nation. The subsidies were allocated from Ohio’s Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund, which would later provide full or partial funding for installing Level 2 Electric Vehicles charging poets in over 170 locations.

Over 26 private and public counties were fit for the application. A different round of subsidy funding for fast-charging ports would be taking place later this year. The Ohio EPA plans to provide subsidies for an electric school bus plan. Charging stations give a wide range of heavy-duty that meets specific conditions. For example, a DC rapid charging, multi-standard chargers contain two or three of the Combined Charging System (CCS). AC fast charging has been de-facto in the market. Public charging stations can be located in retail shops, restaurants, shopping centers, and parking places and are run by various private firms.

Types of charging stations’

Residential charging stations- here, an owner of EV plugs into a standard port like NEMA connector found in the US, and the vehicle would be able to charge over the night. A home electric vehicle charger offers a range of advantages, like no separate metering and no user verification. However, it might require a requiring linked to a circuit to facilitate faster charging. Charging while parked (public charging points) can be a commercial partnership or private where they can charge a fee or offer free charging services in agreement with the parking lot owners. The rate of charging here might be slow or faster. That is why EV owners are encouraged to make use of EV charging facilities available. Here, AC Type1/Type2 plugs are used. Fast charging at public charging stations has a voltage greater than 40 kW. The charge here can deliver 60-miles and charge at a range of 10-30 minutes. These chargers can be found at rest stops to facilitate longer distance miles. Regular commuters in metropolitan areas can also use these types of charging stations. Common chargers found here include; Combined charging system, a Type 2connector, a Type 3 connector, CHAdeMO, and Tesla Superchargers.

How drivers charge their batteries has changed a little and has evolved. New options have been introduced on a smaller scale, including charging via inductive way and mobile charging. The time of charging depends on the capacity of that battery and the ability to charge the battery.